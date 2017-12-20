Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
REUTERS

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado, US, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files
 

NEW YORK: Oil edged up towards $64 a barrel on Tuesday, helped by a North Sea pipeline outage, OPEC-led supply cuts, and expectations that US crude inventories had fallen for the fifth week.

But rising US output has put a lid on gains.

Shale production will rise to a record in January, according to a government forecast published on Monday, as higher prices encourage increased drilling.

Brent crude settled up 39 cents (0.6 percent) at $63.80 a barrel, while US crude settled up 30 cents (0.5 percent) at $56.46.

The shutdown of the North Sea’s Forties pipeline since last week has supported Brent, as Forties is the largest of the five crude grades underpinning the benchmark.

On December 12, Brent reached $65.83 — its highest since mid-2015.

“We got the news that the fabricated piece for the Forties pipeline is on its way to the site, but the outage is still registering in the market,” John Kilduff — a partner at New York-based Again Capital LLC — said.

“While the market is dealing with it, we could see this go on into the new year.”

Ineos — the operator of the Forties pipeline — said Tuesday it was moving forward with a preferred repair option and the timeframe for the fix remained two to four weeks starting from December 11, the date of the shutdown.

Oil ticked up after reports that a missile was fired at the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh from Yemen, but Saudi Arabia said it intercepted the missile and no casualties were reported.

Prices have also drawn support from a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-member producers including Russia to cut crude output to curb a global glut.

OPEC and its allies have extended the agreement until the end of 2018 and Russia’s Rosneft said Monday it could be maintained beyond next year, continuing cuts that have trimmed global inventories.

US crude stockpiles fell last week more than expected, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks drew, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to December 15 to 438.7 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 3.8 million barrels, API said after settlement.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 70,000 barrels, it said.

The US Energy Department’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) report is due at 10:30 AM EST on Wednesday.

Rising US production is countering lower supply elsewhere.

US shale output in January is forecast to increase by 94,000 barrels per day to 6.41 million BPD, according to the EIA’s monthly drilling productivity report published Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

 Updated 2 hours ago
ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

 Updated 6 hours ago
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

 Updated 8 hours ago
House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

 Updated 8 hours ago
CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

 Updated 21 hours ago
Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

 Updated yesterday
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM