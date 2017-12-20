Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
APP

ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

By
APP

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in the financial district, New York, US, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's credit rating has significantly improved over recent years and investors are showing keen interest to take benefit of the existing investment opportunities, a senior official with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Xiaohong Yang — the country director at ADB — said Pakistan’s return to the international financial market was a clear indication of investors’ confidence in country’s economy.

Yang appreciated the progress Pakistan had made towards overcoming energy-deficit by producing surplus generation. She also noted robust economic growth which was projected to reach 5.8 percent during the next financial year, enhanced revenue generation, and structural reforms being undertaken by the present government.

She said the marked improvement in the power sector had not only brought relief to domestic consumers but was also leading to growth in large-scale manufacturing.

The bank official assured Abbasi that the ADB would continue to provide its financial and technical expertise in all mutually agreed areas, including the energy sector.

She offered financial and technical support and expertise in the gas sector as well as the introduction of structural reforms in state-owned entities, including Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airlines.

The Premier thanked the ADB for continued support to infrastructure projects and expressed his optimism that the relationship would grow further as Pakistan enters high economic growth.

ADB senior energy specialist Asad Aleem, senior economic officer Asad Aleem, secretary economic affairs Arif Ahmed Khan, as well as other senior officers attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

 Updated 2 hours ago
Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

 Updated 6 hours ago
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

 Updated 8 hours ago
House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

 Updated 8 hours ago
CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

 Updated 21 hours ago
Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

 Updated yesterday
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM