Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
AFP

North Korea slams Trump's 'criminal' security strategy

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration — for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test — in September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
 

SEOUL: North Korea branded US President Donald Trump's first National Security Strategy a "criminal document" on Friday, hours before a UN vote on a US-drafted resolution ramping up sanctions on the hermit state.

The security report is a litany of US grievances, outlining the superpower's approach to the world with biting language framing Beijing and Moscow as global competitors.

The strategy unveiled Monday is "a typical outcome of the Yankee-style arrogance, seeking total subordination of the whole world to the interests of the US", North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

"It is also a criminal document which clearly reflects the gangster-like nature of Trump who likes to create trouble," the spokesman added.

China and Russia have also decried the 68-page report, which pilloried both nations as "revisionist powers" bent on rolling back American interests.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday the strategy displayed a "Cold War mentality", while the Kremlin denounced its "imperialist character".

The UN Security Council is set to vote Friday on a draft resolution, presented by the United States following negotiations with China, on new punitive measures restricting oil supplies to the North.

The proposals — in response to North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 28 — would be the third raft of sanctions imposed on the pariah state this year.

The vote comes as the United States and North Korea are showing no signs they are willing to engage in talks to end the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it attacks the United States while the North insists the world must now accept that it is a nuclear power.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

 Updated 4 hours ago
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

 Updated 4 hours ago
Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

 Updated 5 hours ago
No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM