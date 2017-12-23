Peshawar’s industrial estate fire doused after two hours

Eight fire trucks, two water browsers and 50 firefighters were used to douse the fire on December 23, 2017. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: A fire, which engulfed two workshops in Hayatabad’s industrial estate Saturday morning, was doused after two hours, firefighting officials said.

The blaze had engulfed the tissues and diapers workshop in the industrial area, rescue officials said, adding that the gutted equipment was worth millions of rupees.

Eight fire trucks, two water browsers and 50 firefighters were used to douse the fire.



The fire department started the cooling process after curbing the flame, which lasted for an hour.

Rescue sources informed that the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained. No casualty was reported in the incident.

On December 15, a fire had erupted at the offices of the state TV in Peshawar, firefighting officials said.

The blaze had engulfed part of the building housing state TV offices in the city's Saddar area, officials said.

"The fire broke out in the design section of the building," said Mirza Amjad Javed, general manager of Pakistan Television (PTV) Peshawar. "The cause of the blaze is yet to be known."

Mirza said four fire tenders and around 30 firefighters partook in extinguishing the inferno.



On October 7, at least five people were injured and over 20 shops damaged after a fire broke out in Taj Market of Karkhano in Peshawar.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the fire broke out and soon took dozens of shops in its folds. The market features shops of perfumes, garments, electronic appliances, and dry fruit among other things.

It took 45 firefighters and five fire tenders to control the inferno, which was extinguished in two-and-a-half hours.

The reason for the fire has been stated to be a short circuit.

Karkhano Market, where the fire broke out, is situated in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar.