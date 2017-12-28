Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
REUTERS

Wall Street edges up as tech snaps skid

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Traders react at the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain on Wednesday, as advances in some major technology stocks offset losses in energy and helped keep major indexes just above the unchanged mark.

The S&P technology index was up 0.2 percent and managed to snap a five-session losing streak, its longest since April. The sector was buoyed by gains in Facebook, up 0.9 percent, and Microsoft, up 0.4 percent.

“Tech is very elevated,” said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

“Tech has been down a little bit but if you look at the heart of the beast, the juicy stuff, it hasn’t really gotten hurt.”

Trading volumes remained muted in the holiday-shortened week between Christmas and New Year. Volume on Tuesday was the thinnest of the year for a full session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,774.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,682.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,939.34.

Oil prices dipped after hitting a near two-and-a-half-year high in the previous session, pushing down the S&P energy index by 0.3 percent.

ConocoPhillips, off 1.1 percent, and Chevron down 0.3 percent, were the biggest drags on the index.

Housing stocks edged up 0.1 percent after data showed contracts to buy previously owned homes edged higher in November, the latest signal the housing market may have regained some momentum.

Tesla shares fell 1.8 percent after brokerage KeyBanc lowered its estimate for Model 3 deliveries to roughly 5,000 units from 15,000 units for the fourth quarter.

Shares of wireless-charging technology developer Energous Corp surged 168.1 percent to $23.70 after it got certification for its wireless charging transmitter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 86 new highs and 18 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 4.36 billion shares, compared to the 6.79 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Oil prices stay near high on strong US refinery runs, China data

Oil prices stay near high on strong US refinery runs, China data

 Updated an hour ago
Watchdog slams Lufthansa over ‘algorithm’ price hikes

Watchdog slams Lufthansa over ‘algorithm’ price hikes

 Updated 11 hours ago
PM’s finance adviser aims to lower taxes and extend tax net

PM’s finance adviser aims to lower taxes and extend tax net

 Updated 18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, UAE to introduce taxes for revenue boost in 2018

Saudi Arabia, UAE to introduce taxes for revenue boost in 2018

Updated 19 hours ago
Kuwait says GCC to keep operating despite Qatar crisis

Kuwait says GCC to keep operating despite Qatar crisis

 Updated 22 hours ago
Oil falls from 2015 highs as rally falters

Oil falls from 2015 highs as rally falters

 Updated yesterday
Airbus ready to phase out A380 if fails to win Emirates deal: sources

Airbus ready to phase out A380 if fails to win Emirates deal: sources

 Updated yesterday
India to overtake UK, France economies in 2018

India to overtake UK, France economies in 2018

 Updated 2 days ago
Bitcoin recovers some losses after its worst week since 2013

Bitcoin recovers some losses after its worst week since 2013

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM