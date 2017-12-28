Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 28 2017
GEO NEWS

MQM-P MPA Sheeraz Ahmed joins Mustafa Kamal-led PSP

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said the Sindh government is fomenting ethnic discord in the city. 

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Sheeraz Waheed, present alongside Kamal, is expected to announce joining the party. 

Beginning his presser, Kamal thanked the people of Karachi for PSP’s December 24 rally. 

He claimed the population of Karachi and Hyderabad has been undercounted in the latest census by seven million. 

Addressing the chief minister, he said: “you have conveniently ignored this since the people of these cities are not from your community”.

"You’re not giving them water either. We’re talking about issues [yet you claim this is political]," he stated. 

Kamal said he will not incite hatred on an ethnic basis, but "this is what the Sindh government is doing". 

'I welcome Sheeraz bhai'

Welcoming the MQM lawmaker, Kamal said our doors will never be shut on "our brothers". 

The PSP chief said "we are continuously speaking the truth", which is why people like Sheeraz bhai are joining our party. 

