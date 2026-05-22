 
Geo News

Eid ul Adha: Sindh announces four-day holiday

All provincial government, autonomous bodies to remain closed from May 26 to 29, reads notification
By
Kamran Razi
|

Published May 22, 2026

People loading sacrificial animals into a delivery van in the Hatri Bypass area in Hyderabad, May 22, 2026. — APP
People loading sacrificial animals into a delivery van in the Hatri Bypass area in Hyderabad, May 22, 2026. — APP 

The Sindh government on Friday announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, set to be celebrated on May 27.

In an official notification, the provincial government announced that all government and autonomous bodies will remain closed from May 26 to May 29.

Muslims in Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi.

Following the confirmation, the federal government announced May 26-28 as Eid ul Adha holidays.

"The prime minister has been pleased to declare May 26, 27 and 28, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of [Eid ul Adha]," read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on May 20.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.

Private college principal dies after being shot outside Muzaffarabad campus
Private college principal dies after being shot outside Muzaffarabad campus
Sher Afzal Marwat moves FCC seeking reinstatement of Gandapur as KP CM
Sher Afzal Marwat moves FCC seeking reinstatement of Gandapur as KP CM
Terrorist commander among 23 militants killed in KP IBOs: ISPR video
Terrorist commander among 23 militants killed in KP IBOs: ISPR
Islamabad rolls out Eid ul Adha traffic plan for cattle markets
Islamabad rolls out Eid ul Adha traffic plan for cattle markets
Heatwave conditions likely across country including Karachi during Eid ul Adha
Heatwave conditions likely across country including Karachi during Eid ul Adha
'Stood like a rock': PM Shehbaz hails China's steadfast support for Pakistan video
'Stood like a rock': PM Shehbaz hails China's steadfast support for Pakistan
In meeting with Prince Rahim, PM Shehbaz seeks to strengthen partnership with AKDN
In meeting with Prince Rahim, PM Shehbaz seeks to strengthen partnership with AKDN
Fight against terrorism will continue till 'lasting peace', says CDF Munir
Fight against terrorism will continue till 'lasting peace', says CDF Munir