Eid ul Adha: Sindh announces four-day holiday

People loading sacrificial animals into a delivery van in the Hatri Bypass area in Hyderabad, May 22, 2026. — APP

The Sindh government on Friday announced a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, set to be celebrated on May 27.

In an official notification, the provincial government announced that all government and autonomous bodies will remain closed from May 26 to May 29.



Muslims in Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi.

Following the confirmation, the federal government announced May 26-28 as Eid ul Adha holidays.

"The prime minister has been pleased to declare May 26, 27 and 28, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of [Eid ul Adha]," read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on May 20.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," commemorates the Qur'anic story of Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.