Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills leaves 14 dead, 12 wounded: Indian media

Fire at Kamala Mills. Image Courtesy: Mumbai Mirror Twitter account

MUMBAI: At least 14 people died and 12 were injured in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in India's financial capital of Mumbai, a hospital official said on Friday.



Three people were critically injured, an official at Mumbai's KEM Hospital said.

According to journalist Vinod Kapri's tweet, an official claimed that the wounded have been shifted to nearby hospitals — including KEM Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital — and are "being taken care of".



"More than six fire tenders, four water tankers, emergency ambulance and police rushed to the spot for [the] rescue operation," Business Standard reported.



Fire at Kamala Mills. Image Courtesy: Times Now

The fire began in the early hours of Friday, around 12:30 AM, at a commercial building in Kamala Mills Compound — which houses several offices and restaurants and is a popular nightlife destination — in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel locale, Indian media reported.

However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The fire — which, according to reports, started on the top floor and soon engulfed the structure — also "affected the transmission of @ETNOWlive and the other sister channels from Times Network" as well as a few other media outlets.

According to another outlet, "witnesses said the top floor of the building was engulfed in flames in less than an hour".



Kamala Mills is a refurbished old industrial compound that now houses a host of swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.

