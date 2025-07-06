Death toll surges in flood-hit Texas

People stand near debris following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 5, 2025. — Reuters

According to the latest reports, devastating flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Texas have caused widespread destruction, pushing the death toll close to 70.

The worst-hit area is Kerr County, where 38 adults and 21 children have lost their lives. Among the victims are children who were camping near the Guadalupe River when the floods struck.

Several people are still missing. Search and rescue operations continue with the help of helicopters, boats, and drones across the affected regions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared Sunday a Day of Prayer, urging the people of the state to pray for those lost, those missing, and the first responders working on the frontlines.

“I ask every Texan to join me in praying for those we have lost, those still missing, and the brave individuals working tirelessly in rescue efforts,” he said.

The floodwaters rose alarmingly 26 feet in just 45 minutes before sunrise on Friday, sweeping away homes and vehicles. Fatalities have also been reported in Travis, Burnet, and Kendall counties.

The scale of the disaster was evident as hundreds of youth campers were caught off-guard by the raging waters in the dark of night. One 13-year-old camper, Elinor Lester, said, “Our camp was completely destroyed. A helicopter landed and began evacuating us… it was terrifying.”

Distressed families are sharing photos of missing loved ones and prayer requests across social media.

Authorities are also facing scrutiny over whether adequate warnings were issued in time, especially in areas known to be flood-prone.

Officials have confirmed that search efforts will continue until every missing person is found and every family receives closure.