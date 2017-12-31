Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
Web Desk

Sharif duo expected to meet Saudi crown prince, other officials in Riyadh today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif (left) and former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File 

RIYADH: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday night, confirming sources' statement earlier in the day that he would be travelling to the Kingdom and would return on January 2, 2018, for the next hearing of the corruption cases against him.

Nawaz — who also leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — was welcomed at Riyadh airport by Khan Hasham bin Siddique, the country's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The ex-prime minister joins his brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique — both of whom are already in the Kingdom.

Nawaz and Shehbaz are expected to meet the Saudi crown prince and other senior officials of the Kingdom today. Shehbaz performed Umrah on Saturday and is expected to join his brother in Riyadh today. 

A few days ago, Mussadiq Malik — the adviser to incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — said Shehbaz is on a personal visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Reports, based on PML-N sources, had stated earlier that the Sharif brothers are also expected to tour London after concluding their trip to the Kingdom.

Not 'necessary' that trips are political

Nawaz leaves today to join Shehbaz, Saad Rafique in Saudi Arabia

During the Saudi visit, the PML-N leadership is expected to meet with important personalities including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

A day prior, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah — while speaking on Geo News' talk show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath — had said the Sharif brothers will discuss the issues the Muslim Ummah and the region face at present during their visit.

Nawaz and Shehbaz “will not be talking about national matters; they will be discussing issues being faced by the Muslim world and the region,” he had said.

On the other hand, Sanaullah had, however, rejected the opponents' speculation that the former prime minister was trying to obtain another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

“If Saudi Arabia is getting an NRO done, then where is the other party?” he had remarked.

Separately, in Quetta, Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal had downplayed the Sharif duo's trip to the Kingdom, saying Muslims gather there all year round for religious purposes.

"It isn't necessary that the trips are political in nature," he said.

Similarly, Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan had commented that Saudi Arabia's involvement in Pakistani politics is nothing new.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

Updated 6 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 9 hours ago
Leaders shouldn’t take steps fanning flames of nationalism: Chandio

Leaders shouldn’t take steps fanning flames of nationalism: Chandio

 Updated 10 hours ago
Over 0.2m cases could not be heard due to lawyers’ strikes: LHC chief justice

Over 0.2m cases could not be heard due to lawyers’ strikes: LHC chief justice

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM