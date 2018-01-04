Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's one-day expense is 'over $255 million', Miftah Ismail fires back at US

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Prime Minister's Adviser Miftah Ismail said Wednesday night the government of Pakistan's one-day expense amounts to more than $255 million, the figure the US announced earlier in the day to withhold from Islamabad, alleging the latter was failing to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced early Wednesday the US was withholding "aid" worth $255 million (Rs. 28.249 billion) to Pakistan, a decision that caused an uproar in the nation and prompted numerous leaders as well as the military to slam the decision.

"If America does not want to give us Rs. 25-30 billion, it will not affect the Pakistani economy," Ismail — the Adviser to PM on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs — told Hamid Mir of Geo News' programme Capital Talk when the latter asked about the importance of the US' $255-million aid to the country.

Trump administration to announce cuts in 'security assistance' to Pakistan today: sources

Congressional offices' aides said the State Department called to inform it would announce Wednesday or Thursday that aid was being cut off

"Will Pakistan's economy halt without the financial assistance? The aid the US has threatened to revoke will not have any impact then?" Mir asked incredulously.

"Sir, my (government of Pakistan's) expenses for one day — one working day — is more than that amount ($255 million)," the newly-appointed adviser reiterated.

"So, are you sure you don't spend the funds extravagantly?" the senior journalist joked.

"This is the government of Pakistan — a country of 200 million people," Ismail said, laughing at Mir's joke.

"Our economy is worth $335 million. The United States says it won't give us Rs. 25-30 billion? So be it; don't," he added.

Cabinet meeting told Pakistan has several options after US aid withdrawal: sources

'Civil-military leadership is on same page under present circumstances,' foreign minister tells participants of cabinet meeting

Ismail also talked about how Pakistan had cooperated a lot with the US in the war against terrorism. It could not achieve success in this regard without the nation's assistance.

Pakistan wants to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism and the US should cooperate, he said, adding that the national economy was improving due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) government.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — would bring economic revolution in the country, he added.

Note: USD 1 = PKR 110.78 (as of publishing time)

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

 Updated 5 hours ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Updated 15 hours ago
China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

 Updated 19 hours ago
No intention to seek any new assistance from IMF: Rana Afzal

No intention to seek any new assistance from IMF: Rana Afzal

Updated 22 hours ago
Google moved 16bn euros to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg

Google moved 16bn euros to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan allows use of Chinese yuan for trade, investment

Pakistan allows use of Chinese yuan for trade, investment

 Updated 2 days ago
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit

Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit

 Updated 2 days ago
SECP registers 8,286 companies in 2017

SECP registers 8,286 companies in 2017

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM