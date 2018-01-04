Pakistan's one-day expense is 'over $255 million', Miftah Ismail fires back at US

Prime Minister's Adviser Miftah Ismail said Wednesday night the government of Pakistan's one-day expense amounts to more than $255 million, the figure the US announced earlier in the day to withhold from Islamabad, alleging the latter was failing to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced early Wednesday the US was withholding "aid" worth $255 million (Rs. 28.249 billion) to Pakistan, a decision that caused an uproar in the nation and prompted numerous leaders as well as the military to slam the decision.



"If America does not want to give us Rs. 25-30 billion, it will not affect the Pakistani economy," Ismail — the Adviser to PM on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs — told Hamid Mir of Geo News' programme Capital Talk when the latter asked about the importance of the US' $255-million aid to the country.



"Will Pakistan's economy halt without the financial assistance? The aid the US has threatened to revoke will not have any impact then?" Mir asked incredulously.



"Sir, my (government of Pakistan's) expenses for one day — one working day — is more than that amount ($255 million)," the newly-appointed adviser reiterated.



"So, are you sure you don't spend the funds extravagantly?" the senior journalist joked.

"This is the government of Pakistan — a country of 200 million people," Ismail said, laughing at Mir's joke.



"Our economy is worth $335 million. The United States says it won't give us Rs. 25-30 billion? So be it; don't," he added.



Ismail also talked about how Pakistan had cooperated a lot with the US in the war against terrorism. It could not achieve success in this regard without the nation's assistance.



Pakistan wants to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism and the US should cooperate, he said, adding that the national economy was improving due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) government.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — would bring economic revolution in the country, he added.

—Note: USD 1 = PKR 110.78 (as of publishing time)