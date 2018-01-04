Can't connect right now! retry
Husband goals? Kohli wears wedding ring around his neck

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

From couple goals to wedding ring goals 

After Virushka gave the world wedding goals with their fairytale ceremony in Italy, it now seems Virat Kohli has just set a new trend going after he was spotted wearing his wedding ring around his neck on tour in South Africa.

A fan account on Instagram has posted pictures of the Indian skipper with his ring dangling in a chain around his neck during practice sessions.

“HUSBAND GOALS Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session. The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals,” read the caption.

Kohli is in South Africa with the team, where he is also accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma.

Also read: Virushka's South African adventure

The couple’s trip has garnered much attention, from shopping sprees to bhangra on the streets. Virushka has also been snapped with the family of fellow Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, as they soak up the sun in Cape Town ahead of India’s Test against South Africa. 

