Thursday Jan 04 2018
Anushka-Virat soak up the sun with Shikhar Dhawan, family in Cape Town

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

After since their dreamlike wedding in Tuscany last month, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become one of the most high-profile couples.

The couple, called Virushka by fans, is currently in Cape Town as Virat will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

From shopping sprees to doing bhangra on the streets, the couples’ trip has garnered much attention.

The couple even met up with the family of another Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and took beautiful pictures.

The photos were uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan's wife on her Instagram story.

Earlier on, the couple was spotted having lunch with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town. 

@AkshayKumar having Lunch wid #virushka at Capetown

A post shared by Rajravi.MahiRaT (@cricket.lover187) on

A video of Virat dancing with Shikhar Dhawan on the streets of Cape Town had gone viral earlier. 

Read more: Anushka and Virat’s South African adventure continues

Anushka will soon return to Mumbai to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first teaser of the film was out this week and has impressed the audience.


Comments

