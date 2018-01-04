Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Balochistan’s political situation cannot be compared to other provinces: Sarfraz Bugti

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

QUETTA: Former home minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that Balochistan’s political situation should not be compared to the other provinces of the country and added that bringing the no-confidence vote against Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri is a democratic right.

The former home minister was visiting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader Sardar Yaqub Nasir after the passing of his sister, where he also addressed media personnel.

He said that the no-confidence vote was not an undemocratic move as it is a part of politics.

Bugti further said he does not have differences with the PML-N but only with Sanaullah Zehri.

The former home minister also said that dissent is the beauty of democracy and it strengthens the democratic system.

On Wednesday, a notification from the office of the Governor Balochistan de-notified Sarfraz Bugti as the provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA on the advice of the chief minister.

Bugti had earlier tweeted rejecting media reports that he had been dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Updated 48 minutes ago
88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

 Updated an hour ago
US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM