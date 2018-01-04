Balochistan’s political situation cannot be compared to other provinces: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: Former home minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that Balochistan’s political situation should not be compared to the other provinces of the country and added that bringing the no-confidence vote against Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri is a democratic right.

The former home minister was visiting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader Sardar Yaqub Nasir after the passing of his sister, where he also addressed media personnel.

He said that the no-confidence vote was not an undemocratic move as it is a part of politics.

Bugti further said he does not have differences with the PML-N but only with Sanaullah Zehri.

The former home minister also said that dissent is the beauty of democracy and it strengthens the democratic system.

On Wednesday, a notification from the office of the Governor Balochistan de-notified Sarfraz Bugti as the provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA on the advice of the chief minister.

Bugti had earlier tweeted rejecting media reports that he had been dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.