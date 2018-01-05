Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

KARACHI: Scores of terrorists were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department and paramilitary forces at the Sohrab Goth and Mominabad in the wee hours of Friday, informed Sindh Rangers.

A Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that explosives, grenades and weapons were recovered from the terrorists, adding that the personnel are interrogating the arrested terrorists.  

Separately, on November 10, as many as nine suspects were detained following a search operation carried out in the metropolis' Gharbi District, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said, adding that three of their accomplices managed to escape arrest.

The raids were conducted in different areas, including Orangi Town and Pakistan Bazaar, police stated.

Weapons were recovered from the detainees, who were identified as Ameen, Saddam, Azeem, Jameel, Habib, Rafiq, Latif, Ali, and Shehzad, police added.

One suspect was shot dead, while his accomplice managed to flee arrest, following an alleged police encounter last night here in Qayyumabad locale, LEAs stated.

The deceased suspect, according to police, was wanted in various cases of street crimes. He was also involved in a robbery at a battery shop, back on October 24 — CCTV footage of the incident is available with the authorities.

Police recovered weapons and a stolen motorcycle from the deceased suspect.

