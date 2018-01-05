Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05 2018
Web Desk

Internet goes crazy over Anushka’s street dance in South Africa

Web Desk

Friday Jan 05, 2018

Anushka Sharma's happy-go-lucky dance 

Virat and Anushka are having the time of their life in South Africa. The newly-weds are celebrating their honeymoon in the country on the sidelines of India’s Test series against the Proteas.

The happy couple has been spotted snapping pictures with their fans, shopping, dancing and holidaying on South Africa’s pristine beaches. And they have no plans of slowing down.

The latest video of Anushka dancing in the streets of Cape Town like no one’s watching, has sent the internet into yet another meltdown.

In the video, posted by a fan account, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor can be seen showing off her carefree dance moves in an impromptu stint with street dancers.

Some days ago, Kohli was also caught on camera doing a bhangra with fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The Indian skipper was also spotted wearing his wedding ring around his neck during practice sessions – a feat that gave the fandom yet another couple goal. 

Read: Husband goals? Kohli wears wedding ring around his neck

Anushka will soon return to Mumbai to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first teaser of the film was out this week and has impressed the audience.

