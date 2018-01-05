Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05, 2018
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia arrests 337,281 illegal foreigners

As part of the nationwide campaign, which started on November 15, 65,715 of the detainees have already been deported

Saudi Arabia has arrested 337,281 foreigners in its latest crackdown on illegal immigrants, Gulf News reported.

Those arrested include 198,231 who did not have valid residence permits and over 99,000 foreigners who did not have valid work permits.

As part of the nationwide campaign, which started on November 15, 65,715 of the detainees have already been deported.

The deported include Yeminis, Ethiopians and people from other African countries.

Saudi Arabia in March last year announced a 90-day amnesty for illegal expatriates to leave the country without having to pay fines or facing legal action.

The country had warned illegal expatriates of fines of 15,000 to 100,000 riyals if they failed to regularise their status or leave the country within the 90-day amnesty.

