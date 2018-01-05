Balochistan government's woes increase as another minister, adviser resign

QUETTA: The crisis confronting the Balochistan government escalated on Friday afternoon with the resignations of a provincial minister and the chief minister’s adviser.



Sources said provincial manpower and labour minister, Rahat Jamali, who hails from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has resigned.

Similarly, the chief minister’s adviser on excise and taxation, Abdul Majid Abro, has also sent his resignation to the governor.



He too hails from the PML-N and was appointed an adviser on January 3, 2018.

A total of five PML-N members of the provincial cabinet have resigned so far, plunging the provincial government into a severe crisis.

Moreover, Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri faces a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday requested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take back his support from the no-confidence motion.

Sources said the premier met the JUI-F leader at his Islamabad residence along with Federal SAFRON Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch.

The JUI-F leader presented his conditions, which include the making of the incumbent political setup in Balochistan, the future provincial interim government, and assurances on the issue of FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The no-confidence motion against Zehri was submitted on January 2 by lawmakers Syed Agha Raza and Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, containing the signatures of 14 MPAs.



Later, the chief minister’s adviser Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai, Fisheries Minister Mir Sarfraz Domki and Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti submitted their resignations.

Bugti said on Thursday that Balochistan’s political situation should not be compared to the other provinces of the country and added that bringing the no-confidence vote is a democratic right.

Bugti further said he does not have differences with the PML-N but only with Zehri.