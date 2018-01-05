Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
AFP

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: state media

By
AFP

Friday Jan 05, 2018

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile over the kingdom's south near the border with Yemen, state media reported, hours after Yemeni rebels said they had launched an attack.

The Houthi rebels, locked in a war against Yemen's Saudi-backed government, said they had fired a missile at the kingdom's southwestern province of Najran in a statement tweeted by their Al-Masirah television channel.

Saudi air defences intercepted the ballistic missile over Najran, according to the kingdom's state-owned Al Ekhbariya news channel.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led military alliance fighting the Houthis in Yemen did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

Saudi Arabia, which has been targeted by multiple rocket attacks in recent weeks, has blamed its regional rival Iran for arming the Houthis in the Yemen war.

The kingdom denounced the threat of "Iranian-manufactured ballistic weapons" after it intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen over Riyadh in December.

No casualties have been reported in the attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi's government in March 2015, after the Huthis took over the capital Sanaa and much of the rest of the country.

But despite the coalition's superior firepower, the rebels still control the capital and much of the north.

More than 8,750 people have been killed since the coalition intervened, according to the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

 Updated 39 minutes ago
UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

 Updated an hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM