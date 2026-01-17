Trump 'guilty for casualties' in Iran protests: Khamenei

This collage of pictures shows US President Donald Trump (left) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — Reuters/File

Khamenei terms wave of protests "American conspiracy".

Iran’s supreme leader says will not spare domestic criminals.

DPM Dar expresses hope for peace and stability in region.



Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of being responsible for "casualties" during a protest wave in the country.

"We hold the American president guilty for the casualties, damages and accusations he has levelled against the Iranian nation," he told a crowd of supporters during an address marking a religious holiday.

"This was an American conspiracy," he said, adding that "America's goal is to swallow Iran... the goal is to put Iran back under military, political and economic domination".

He further said authorities "must break the back of the seditionists" after a crackdown on the protest wave.

"We do not intend to lead the country to war, but we will not spare domestic criminals... worse than domestic criminals, international criminals, we will not spare them either," he added.

"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the seditionists just as it broke the back of the sedition."

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 3,000 people have died in Iran’s nationwide protests, rights activists said on Saturday, while a "very slight rise" in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout.

The protests erupted on December 28 over economic hardship and swelled into widespread demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule in the country, culminating in mass violence late last week.

Tensions in Iran, however, subsided after three weeks of protests under an internet blackout. The capital Tehran, however, has been comparatively quiet for four days, said several residents reached by Reuters.

Drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday, said the residents, who asked not to be identified for their safety.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today.

They discussed the current situation in Iran and the wider region.

DPM Dar expressed hope for peace and stability, and both sides agreed to continue bilateral consultations on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump thanked Iran’s leaders for cancelling what he said were hundreds of planned executions of protesters after a crackdown.

Taking to his social media platform, he said the mass hangings had been called off and praised Tehran for the move.

US President Donald Trump, whose repeated threats to act had included a vow to “take very strong action” if Iran executed protesters, said Tehran’s leaders had called off mass hangings.

“I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!” he posted on social media.