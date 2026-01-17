India slaps $2.45m fine on IndiGo for mass flight cancellations

An IndiGo Airlines aircraft flies low as it prepares to land in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2025.— Reuters

Private carrier admits misjudgement, planning gaps.

Regulator orders IndiGo to relieve senior office bearers.

Operational meltdown linked to new policy of pilot rest.



India’s civil aviation regulator on Saturday imposed a fine of $2.45 million on IndiGo, the country’s biggest airline, for poor roster planning that led to large-scale flight cancellations in December.

Airports across India were thrown into disarray late last year, with the private carrier admitting "misjudgement and planning gaps" in adapting to a new policy of pilot rest.

Over 4,000 mostly domestic flights were either cancelled or delayed for over a week across the country, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The operational meltdown came even though IndiGo had two years to prepare for the new rules aimed at giving pilots more rest periods in between flights to enhance passenger safety.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it was levying the penalty for several lapses, including "failure to strike (a) balance between commercial imperatives and crew members’ ability to work effectively".

The regulator ordered IndiGo to relieve its senior vice president of its operations control centre of his responsibilities, according to a statement released on Saturday.

It also issued warnings to senior officials at the company, including CEO Pieter Elbers "for inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management".

There was no immediate response from IndiGo to the fine.

IndiGo, which commands 60% of India’s domestic market, operates more than 2,000 flights a day.

The crisis was one of the biggest challenges faced by the no-frills airline that has built its reputation on punctuality.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. In November 2024, IndiGo reached a daily level of 500,000 passengers for the first time.