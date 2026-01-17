Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after medical tests

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired a virtual cabinet meeting from his office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2024. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's 90-year-old King Salman was discharged from hospital after undergoing medical tests in the capital Riyadh, the kingdom's Royal Court said on Friday, adding that the results were "reassuring".

The monarch "left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh today (Friday) after undergoing medical tests that proved reassuring", the royal court said in a statement shared on state media, having announced his admission earlier in the day.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, has for years sought to quell speculation over King Salman's health.

He has been on the throne since 2015, though his son Mohammed bin Salman was named crown prince in 2017 and acts as de facto ruler.

The monarch's well-being is rarely discussed, but he has been admitted for surgery and tests on multiple occasions in recent years.

In 2024, the Royal Court said he suffered from lung infections, which he recovered from.

He was hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest", the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as "successful medical tests" and to change the battery of his pacemaker.

In 2020, he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.