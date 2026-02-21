Peer Muhammad Shah posted as Karachi traffic police chief again

This undated image shows Sindh police officer Peer Muhammad Shah. — Facebook/@ SyedPirMuhammadShahPSP

Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, who was removed from the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi last month, has been reappointed to the same post, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

The additional charge of DIG Traffic Karachi has been withdrawn from Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh.

“Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, an officer of PSP (BS-20), awaiting posting in Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Karachi relieving Mr. Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, an officer of PSP (BS-20) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Central Police Office, Sindh from the additional charge of the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Karachi, with immediate effect,” read the notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah.

Shah's removal

According to sources, Peer Muhammad Shah had been replaced by Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh last month following the Gul Plaza incident due to alleged mismanagement of traffic arrangements. At the time, he was also reportedly facing kidnapping allegations; however, no official statement was issued regarding the matter.

Shah had earlier risen to prominence following the launch of the e-challan system, aimed at improving traffic discipline.

He was removed from the position on January 29, with the insiders linking the removal to traffic mismanagement during the Gul Plaza fire incident, when congestion in and around the area reportedly hampered the movement of fire brigade and rescue vehicles.

The deadly fire at Gul Plaza claimed at least 80 lives, prompting criticism over emergency response and traffic control at the site.

Shah was also under investigation over allegations of using his influence in the alleged kidnapping of a businessman.

According to the sources, Shah had been facing charges of registering a case against the businessman over the recovery of more than Rs310 million, after which Hyderabad Police took him into custody in Karachi.

The businessman was later released and subsequently filed a case against Shah at the Gizri Police Station.