Renowned poet, naat reciter Syed Salman Gilani passes away aged 74

Family says Gilani was unwell for quite some time, and his condition worsened recently despite medical care

February 22, 2026

Poet Syed Salman Gilani. —facebook.com/SyedSalmanGilaniOfficial
LAHORE: Renowned poet, naat-reciter, and speaker, Syed Salman Gilani, died on Saturday after a long illness, his family said, sharing the news of their loss.

Gilani, 74, had been receiving medical treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital for heart and liver-related complications. 

His next of kin said he had been unwell for quite some time, and his condition had worsened recently despite medical care.

Gilani was known in literary and religious circles for his naat recitation and poetry. 

Those who attended his gatherings often described his style as simple and easy to relate to. 

His devotional and non-devotional poetry was widely recited and shared over the years, especially at religious gatherings, and he was also known for his humorous poems.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr today at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore. Family members said relatives, friends, students and people from the literary community were expected to attend.

Expressing sorrow over his demise, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Gilani was a respected poet whose devotional poetry benefited many people. 

He said the late poet was close to his family and prayed for his forgiveness.

