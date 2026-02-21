Lt Col among two security personnel martyred in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Collage showing Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz (left) and Sepoy Karamat Shah. — ISPR

Taliban regime failed to prevent militants from using Afghan soil: ISPR

Military warns of ops against perpetrators, irrespective of location.

IBO followed Bajaur attack on Feb 17, martyring 11 personnel.

Security forces gunned down five terrorists belonging to the India-backed "Fitna al-Khwarij" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, while two soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, embraced martyrdom after their convoy was targeted by militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing stated that the operation was conducted following reports of the presence of terrorists, including a suicide bomber.

A vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his plan to target innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel in Bannu City and averting a major catastrophe, the military said.

During the operation, the terrorists were located, and after an intense exchange of fire, five militants were killed by the security forces. In a desperate act, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

"As a result, Lt Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz (43), a resident of district Mansehra and a brave commanding officer known for his daring leadership at the front, embraced shahadat along with Sepoy Karamat Shah (28), a resident of district Peshawar," the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that the Afghan Taliban regime has once again failed to prevent militants from using Afghan soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan, even during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Pakistan will not exercise any restraint, and operations will continue against the perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act, irrespective of their location,” the ISPR added.

The statement further said, “The counter-terrorism campaign under Vision Azm-e-Istehkam by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation at all costs.”

The IBO followed a terrorist attack in Bajaur district on February 17, carried out by Indian proxies, in which 11 personnel embraced martyrdom while 12 militants were gunned down by security forces.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

In a press briefing on January 6, ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that law enforcement agencies carried out a total of 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country in 2025.

Breaking it down regionally, he stated that KP witnessed 14,658 IBOs, Balochistan accounted for 58,778, and the remaining 1,739 operations took place across other parts of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Chaudhry reported that a total of 5,397 terrorist incidents occurred nationwide last year. KP accounted for the majority with 3,811 incidents, Balochistan recorded 1,557, and only 29 incidents were reported in the rest of the country.

He added that counterterrorism operations resulted in the elimination of 2,597 terrorists over the year. Highlighting the impact of these attacks, he detailed 10 major terror incidents targeting civilians and other soft targets, all of which involved militants operating from Afghanistan.