Imran's ties the knot: PTI leaders rubbish reports as allies congratulate

LONDON: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has said he would send a bouquet to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan if the latter has tied the knot.

While speaking to the media in London on Saturday, Siraj said the person who gets married should be appreciated, while the one who does not should be asked to give it a thought.

However, PTI leaders have denied the reports of Imran's third marriage.



When asked, Astrologer Samiah Khan told Geo News she had predicted nearly two years back that Imran would marry for the third time which would be a successful and stable relationship.

“I had said that [Imran’s] time for third marriage started in October 2017,” Samiah said. “I had said people would soon hear news of Imran’s third marriage.”

The astrologer said her stars matched with what Umar Cheema’s reported stated. “I had said that the first sherwani Imran will wear [in 2018] will be the one for marriage.”

The News reported on Saturday that Imran has secretly married on January 1 — for the third time — a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

“Ridiculous! when SC deprives IK's detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his "marriage"! Somewhat pathetic too!” tweeted Shireen Mazari.

PTI leader Awn Chaudhry called the piece “irresponsible yellow journalism”.



According to The News, the PTI chairperson started 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014. PTI leaders Awn Chaudhry and Naeem-ul-Haq though denied the report of the new marriage.

The political secretary of the PTI chief, Awn, is believed to have attended the ceremony, something he outright denied during conversation with The News correspondent. He also dismissed that the nikah took place. “I have been with Khan to Lahore (on the said dates),” Awn claimed. The News has verified from multiple sources about Awn’s presence in the nikah ceremony. He was also a witness during Imran’s marriage with Reham.

Naeem-ul-Haq, spokesperson for the party head, dispelled this impression. Considering my 35-year-long association and keeping in view the fact that I have been privy to his personal life, he noted, I can say with absolute confidence that nothing like this occurred. Even if he marries, he will do after the general elections of 2018, Naeem said.

However, Mufti Saeed was hesitant to issue any denial. The News first approached him on Thursday night to confirm the veracity of information. “I will not say anything on this matter. Please accept my apology,” he said parroting the same line he did when approached after Imran’s marriage with Reham. As The News correspondent had a conversation with him again Friday morning, he took the same position. But he didn’t reply when explicitly asked three times that would he like to reject the information of having performed nikah of Imran Khan on January 1 in Lahore.

The ceremony took place in Sector Y of Defence Housing Authority, Lahore, at the residence of a close confidante of the bride who also happens to be a friend of a PTI leader. The bride herself lives in Gulberg 3.

The bride filed for the dissolution of her marriage with a government servant some months back. Her former husband confirmed the separation which, he said, they opted for spiritual reasons. He, however, denied her former wife has married Imran.

Imran came in touch with the woman for spiritual guidance a couple of years ago that eventually culminated in the marriage.

This is third marriage of Imran Khan. He had first tied the knot with Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage was with Reham , then a TV anchor, which lasted barely 10 months.

Other PTI leaders who are usually in the know about such developments, including Jahangir Khan Tareen and Faisal Vawda, were also unavailable for comments.