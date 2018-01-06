Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
AFP

Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised himself as "not smart, but genius... and a very stable genius at that," following the release of a bombshell new book that called into doubt his mental health.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said that "throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames".

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

The White House has been pushing back forcefully against a new supposed tell-all book - Michael Wolff´s "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" - which was rushed into bookstores after the Trump administration failed to suppress it.

The book quickly sold out in shops in Washington. Trump has decried the instant best-seller as "phony" and "full of lies."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

 Updated an hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

 Updated 4 hours ago
US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president

Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president

 Updated 10 hours ago
Indian media outlet retracts report confirming Jadhav as Indian spy

Indian media outlet retracts report confirming Jadhav as Indian spy

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM