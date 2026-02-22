Airstrikes target militant hideouts in Afghanistan's Paktika, Nangarhar: reports

Members of the Taliban gather in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, in this undated image. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: An explosion targeted a militant hideout in the Bermal area of Afghanistan’s Paktika province, Afghan media reported, citing sources.

According to Afghan media, jet aircraft carried out an airstrike in the Bermal district, destroying militant infrastructure in the attack.

Following the strike in Paktika, another attack was reported in the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province.

The number of possible militant casualties could not be confirmed, Afghan media said.

Afghan media also reported airstrikes in the Ghani Khel, Behsud and Argoon areas after the strikes in Khogyani district and Paktika’s Argoon district.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.