 
Geo News

Airstrikes target militant hideouts in Afghanistan's Paktika, Nangarhar: reports

A separate strike was reported in Khogyani district of Nangarhar, reports Afghan media media

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Members of the Taliban gather in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, in this undated image. — Reuters
  • Explosion reported at a militant hideout in Paktika's Bermal.
  • Jets carried out airstrike, says Afghan media citing sources,.
  • Militant infrastructure destroyed in strike, according to reports.

ISLAMABAD: An explosion targeted a militant hideout in the Bermal area of Afghanistan’s Paktika province, Afghan media reported, citing sources.

According to Afghan media, jet aircraft carried out an airstrike in the Bermal district, destroying militant infrastructure in the attack.

Following the strike in Paktika, another attack was reported in the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province. 

The number of possible militant casualties could not be confirmed, Afghan media said.

Afghan media also reported airstrikes in the Ghani Khel, Behsud and Argoon areas after the strikes in Khogyani district and Paktika’s Argoon district.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.

