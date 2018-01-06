Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan, under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, foiled major terrorist activity in the province on Saturday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An intelligence-based operation conducted in the Mastung area of Balochistan recovered a cache of arms. 

The operation was conducted on the information of suspects arrested earlier, added ISPR. 

Ammunition, explosives, sniper rifles, grenades and IEDs hidden in caves were recovered. 

