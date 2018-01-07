Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
REUTERS

Over 20 hurt as magnitude 5.1 quake jolts western Iran

REUTERS

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

DUBAI: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit western Iran on Saturday, injuring 21 people, state television reported.

Two of those injured had to be hospitalized, and the rest were released after receiving treatment, it said.

A 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 600 people in the same area in November, and there have been numerous aftershocks.

Earlier, when speaking to the state television by telephone, Kermanshah province governor Houshang Bazvand had said, "there are no reports yet of any damage or casualties”.

