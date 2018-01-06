Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PSP supporters proved they've left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

HYDERABAD: The supporters of Pakistan Sarzameen Party proved in the Karachi rally on December 24 that they have left behind the ideology of leaders who were spreading discrimination, said PSP chief Mustafa Kamal.

While addressing a convention of workers in Hyderabad, Kamal said a large number of people were present in Liaquatabad area of Karachi duing PSP’s rally in December 2017. 

A few days back, an MPA of the Sindh Assembly defected to PSP from Muttahida Qaumi Movement. Shiraz Waheed was elected from Korangi's PS-123 constituency. 

Mustafa Kamal had welcomed the lawmaker in his party at a press conference. During the media talk, the former Karachi mayor criticised the Sindh government over bad governance.

MQM suffered a major blow when Deputy Karachi Mayor Arshad Wohra joined PSP.


