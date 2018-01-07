Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
REUTERS

UK's May to rejig cabinet on Monday, senior ministers safe: report

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Frimley Park Hospital near Camberley, Britain, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce changes to her ministerial cabinet on Monday but her foreign, finance, interior, and Brexit ministers will keep their jobs, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The Sunday Times said the reshuffle was aimed at bringing younger women and non-white lawmakers into the cabinet in an attempt to appeal to voters who dealt May a setback in an election last year.

May is also expected to announce a new first secretary of state — effectively her number two — after long-standing ally Damian Green was forced to resign from the post last month, the newspaper said.

May — who became prime minister shortly after the Brexit vote in mid-2016 — has been widely expected to rejig her ministerial team after a damaging 2017 when she called a snap election only to lose her parliamentary majority.

Her Conservative Party is running neck and neck with the left-wing Labour Party in opinion polls and has been split by differences about what kind of relationship Britain should seek with the European Union after it leaves the bloc in 2019.

The foreign, finance, interior, and Brexit ministries are run by Boris Johnson, Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd, and David Davis, respectively.

The Sunday Times said the ministers who were expected to lose their jobs or move to different roles included Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin, education minister Justine Greening, business minister Greg Clark, and Andrea Leadsom — the government’s leader in the lower house of parliament.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Flooding at JFK airport adds to misery after flight delays

Flooding at JFK airport adds to misery after flight delays

 Updated 2 hours ago
Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

Syrian army breaks siege of army base near Damascus

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning

Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning

 Updated 5 hours ago
CIA chief denies agency role in Iran unrest, predicts new violence

CIA chief denies agency role in Iran unrest, predicts new violence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump assails ‘Fake Book’ as allies hail ‘political genius’

Trump assails ‘Fake Book’ as allies hail ‘political genius’

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen: coalition

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen: coalition

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump tweet on nuclear button keeps North Korea's Kim 'on his toes': Haley

Trump tweet on nuclear button keeps North Korea's Kim 'on his toes': Haley

 Updated 8 hours ago
Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate

Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate

 Updated 11 hours ago
Netanyahu calls for closure of UN Palestinian refugee agency

Netanyahu calls for closure of UN Palestinian refugee agency

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM