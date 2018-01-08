Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 08 2018
REUTERS

One winning ticket sold in $570 million Powerball jackpot

REUTERS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

With no jackpot winning tickets sold in either game since October, combined the two lottery grand prizes topped $1 billion, the third-largest total in the history of the games-Reuters

One Powerball ticket purchased in New Hampshire matched all six numbers for Saturday’s estimated $570 million jackpot drawing, the fifth largest grand prize in the game’s 15-year history, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers drawn were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and Powerball 26.

The identity of the winner or winners was not immediately released.

If the winner selects the lump-sum option, the onetime payout would total an estimated $358 million, before taxes.

The odds of a single ticket hitting all six numbers in the Powerball are 292 million to 1, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Saturday’s winning Powerball ticket is the second large lottery grand prize drawn in as many days.

On Friday, one winning Mega Millions ticket, worth an estimated $450 million, was sold in Florida. That lump-sum payout is $281.[L1N1P106E]

With no jackpot winning tickets sold in either game since October, combined the two lottery grand prizes topped $1 billion, the third-largest total in the history of the games.

The largest Powerball jackpot was a $1.6-billion payout split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million was won in 2012.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

