Pentagon releases previously secret files on UFOs

This handout image released by the US Department of Defence on May 8, 2026, shows what the Department of Defence and FBI say is an infrared still image derived from a US military system showing unidentified object(s) over the western United States in September, 2025. — AFP

Over 160 classified documents published on official website.

Reports include orbs, saucers and unidentified aerial phenomena.

Trump welcomes release, questions unknown aerial activities.

The Pentagon on Friday released a first batch of secret files documenting reported sightings of unidentified flying objects — some dating back to the 1940s — fanning speculation over whether alien life exists.

Reports of flying saucers and discs, and a sighting of a "Lord of the Rings" glowing orange orb, are among incidents in the files, which are from the FBI, State Department and Nasa in addition to the Pentagon.

Interest in UFOs has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that adversaries could be testing highly advanced technologies.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation -- and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement.

President Donald Trump hailed the release, posting: "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?'"

More than 160 files were released on the website of the Defence Department, which officially refers to UFOs as "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," or UAPs.

One file — from December 1947 — contains a series of reports on "flying discs."

"Continued and recent reports from qualified observers concerning this phenomenon still make this matter one of concern to Headquarters, Air Material Command," a document in the file said.

An Air Force intelligence report — marked "top secret" — from November of the following year features information on reported sightings of "unidentified aircraft" and "flying saucers."

"For some time we have been concerned by the recurring reports on flying saucers," a document in that file said.

'Most compelling'

Another file summarises statements from seven federal government employees who separately reported "several unidentified anomalous phenomena" in the United States in 2023.

"The reporters' credibility, and the potentially anomalous nature of the events themselves, combine to make this report among the most compelling within AARO's current holdings," a description of the file said, referring to the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

In one incident, three teams of federal law enforcement special agents independently described "seeing orange 'orbs' in the sky emit/launch smaller red 'orbs.'"

In another, two federal special agents witnessed "a glowing orange orb... perched close to a rock pinnacle." That account included an artist rendering of a red-orange circle with a streak of yellow in its lower third.

The object was described as looking "similar to the Eye (of) Sauron from Lord of the Rings, except without the pupil."

Trump directed US federal agencies in February to begin identifying and releasing government files related to UFOs and aliens, saying the move was "based on the tremendous interest shown."

The Republican president also claimed the same day he issued the release order that one of his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama, had revealed "classified" information in podcast remarks about extraterrestrial life.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them and they're not being kept in... Area 51," Obama told host Brian Tyler Cohen, referring to the top-secret US military facility in Nevada at the heart of many UFO conspiracy theories.

Trump told reporters at the time that Obama "gave classified information, he is not supposed to be doing that," while saying of his own beliefs: "I don't know if they are real or not."

No evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.

In March 2024, the Pentagon released a report saying it had no proof that UAP were alien technology, with many suspicious sightings turning out to be merely weather balloons, spy planes, satellites and other normal activity.