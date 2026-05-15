Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur identified in Thailand

This handout illustration by Patchanop Boonsai released on May 14, 2026 shows the artist's impression of the Cretaceous period sauropod dinosaur Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis. — AFP

Scientists have identified a massive new dinosaur from remains discovered in Thailand, with the creature estimated to have weighed as much as nine adult elephants.

The long-necked herbivore stretched 27 metres (88 feet) and weighed about 27 tonnes, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

It probably roamed what is now Thailand between 100 and 120 million years ago and is the largest ever found in Southeast Asia, researchers said.

They estimated the new dinosaur had the same heft as nine adult Asian elephants.

"Our dinosaur is big by most people’s standards — it likely weighed at least 10 tonnes more than Dippy the Diplodocus," said lead researcher Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul, referring to the enormous composite cast previously on display at London’s Natural History Museum.

The Thai PhD student called the newly discovered sauropod "the last titan" because it was unearthed in one the youngest rock formations where dinosaurs are found in Thailand, according to University College London.

The region later became a shallow sea, he added, "so this may be the last or most recent large sauropod we will find in Southeast Asia."

The first remains of the enormous creature were unearthed a decade ago by locals in northeast Thailand, but the excavation was not completed until 2024, according to the study, published Thursday.

The remains partially resembled those of previously discovered sauropods, but had enough unique features to be considered a new species.

It has been dubbed Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis after a serpent from Southeast Asian folklore, a giant of Greek mythology and the province of Chaiyaphum where it was found.

A life-size reconstruction is on display at Bangkok’s Thainosaur Museum, according to UCL.