Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Atique ur Rehman

Pakistan qualifies for Tent-pegging World Cup after 10 years

By
Atique ur Rehman

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Following impressive performance in Tent-pegging World Cup Qualifiers, Pakistan, after a drought of ten years, has qualified for Tent-pegging World Cup 2018 scheduled to be held in Russia later this year.

Pakistan’s Tent-pegging team won two gold and two silver medals in the Qualifiers, which were held in Tamworth, New South Wales, Australia. The tournament featured teams from Australia, United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan have qualified for the ITPF World Cup, to be held in Moscow, Russia, in September 2018.

Pakistan Tent-pegging squad 

Pakistan’s five-member team included Nigah Hussain (Captain), Fazeel Ahmad Bhatti, Irfan Mehmood, Nasir Gowance, Rashid Warraich, Dr. Farooq Ahmad (Manager) and Malik Haroon Bindyal (Coach).

Captain Nigah Hussain was named Player of the Tournament for his superb play.

Tent-pegging is an ancient equestrian sport based on light horse skills and tactics. Teams of four riders gallop in unison past four pegs in the ground. Points are awarded for both retrieving the peg with either a sword or a lance, as well as team drill.

Tent-pegging competitions have been held in the subcontinent for centuries, but are now largely reduced to the odd festival where turbaned riders mounted on horseback and armed with lances aim at tiny wooden blocks in shows of precision.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Updated an hour ago
Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

 Updated 4 hours ago
Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

 Updated 14 hours ago
Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

 Updated 16 hours ago
Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

 Updated 18 hours ago
Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated 16 hours ago
Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM