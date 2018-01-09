Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Pakistani model and actress Mehwish Hayat took to social media to bring to Pakistan the infamous #time’sup movement which has ruled the Hollywood red carpet this year at Golden Globes.

The actress posted a picture of herself wearing all black, in line with the black dress code that the celebrities chose for this year’s event.

In the caption, Hayat wrote that the she is wearing black ‘in solidarity with my industry colleagues in the US and push this message to the women of my own homeland, Pakistan. We are no less than men by any virtue of our gender. Harassment of any form is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it #WhyIWearBlack #timeisup.”

This year at the Golden Globes event, the Hollywood celebrities wore black dresses in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and also wore a pin reading “Time’s Up”.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

 Updated 3 hours ago
'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

 Updated 10 hours ago
Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Updated 12 hours ago
Hunza: Be still my restless heart

Hunza: Be still my restless heart

 Updated 8 hours ago
Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

 Updated 13 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM