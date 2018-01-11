Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
Imran Chaudhry

Influenza death toll rises to 19 in Multan

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

 An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 19 lives in 25 days so far. Photo: file

MULTAN: An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 19 lives in 25 days so far, hospital sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

More than 70 cases have been reported in Multan and adjoining areas so far, with the virus spreading to nearby towns and cities as well, according to sources. It was also reported that five doctors of Nishtar Hospital have also tested positive for influenza

Moreover, there continues to be a steady increase in the number of people diagnosed with the disease.

The citizens have also raised concerns pertaining to no facility for free-of-cost tests and vaccines for influenza patients at Nishtar Hospital, according to sources.

A citizen shared that a private laboratory charges Rs2,500 to Rs4,000 for the test, adding that the vaccine is available for Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Moreover, the virus is also spreading in Bahawalpur, where a 52-year-old became the latest victim of influenza taking the death toll to four up till now. 

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. 

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

