Friday Jan 12 2018
Infections pose serious threat to developing countries: WHO official

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Dr Nizam Damani

KARACHI: A senior medical expert working with the World Health Organisation for infection control has called for stopping inappropriate use of antibiotics by medical practitioners as the community at large may soon develop resistance with no alternate remedy in the near future.

Dr Nizam Damani, who is a senior consultant at the Infection Prevention Control Unit of WHO in Geneva, was speaking at a two-day seminar on infection prevention and control organised by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation's (SIUT) on Thursday.

A former graduate of Dow Medical College who is currently a part of WHO decision-making team on infection control, Damani dwelt on two major topics with global perspective that included proper use and stewardship of antibiotics and importance of infection control in providing quality medical care.

Discussing the overall health scenario in developing countries, he said there is a need for proper sanitation, hygiene and infection control not only in hospitals but also at community level.

The WHO official, in his presentation, deeply regretted that infection control system in developing countries, including Pakistan, is in pitiable condition. He said the management or control is either nonexistent or totally ineffective.

The expert pointed out that the whole exercise is cost effective as by spending 20 per cent, one can cover 80 per cent of the population.

This basic step, Dr Damani noted, costs little but achieve durable and tangible results.

He reminded that infection control is an integral part of patient's safety and quality care in developed world.

"The importance of hand hygiene is paramount in curtailing cross infection," Damani said.

