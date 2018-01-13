Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Empowering your child and preventing sexual abuse

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

It is estimated that between 15-20% of girls and boys from all socioeconomic groups in Pakistan are exposed to sexual harassment and abuse before the time they turn 18 years old. With many cases going unreported or undetected, it can be assumed that in reality the statistics are probably much higher. 

Whatever the numbers may be, it is increasingly clear that not enough is being done to protect children from abuse. Moreover, a number of myths and misconceptions, which suggest that only girls and children from lower socio-economic groups are abused, continue to be believed by many people. 

This booklet, developed by non-governmental organisation Rozan, has been designed as a tool for parents and caregivers to use while talking to their children about child sexual abuse. 

The aim of the booklet is to provide realistic strategies that parents and caregivers can use to actively help their children learn to protect themselves from abuse. The tips and suggestions are meant to make conversations about abuse with children easier, more effective, and practical, and to encourage parents to start talking about a subject area where prevention is the key to safety. 

The above booklet has been published here online with permission from non-governmental organisation Rozan. 


ALSO READ:


This book teaches children about body protection in an age-appropriate way

Child sexual abuse is a very sensitive topic and a lack of basic awareness makes children more vulnerable. This book for children 4-10 solves that problem.

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

It’s time to empower your children to be brave and safe. Talk now.


This book teaches children about body protection in an age-appropriate way

Justice for Zainab, safety for other Zainabs

It’s time to rise again

Asghar Khan is gone, but his case is still alive

Death, taxes, and a low tax-to-GDP ratio

Reign of discretion

'Crash Landing': When multiple wives become a hilarious nightmare!

Asghar Khan — A military democrat

What happens in KSA stays in KSA?

