Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
AFP

Trump lawyer arranged pre-election hush money for porn star: report

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s personal attorney arranged a $130,000 payment to a former porn star before the 2016 election to keep her from going public about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

A White House official categorically denied the report in which the woman, Stephanie Clifford, says she met Trump at a celebrity golf event in 2006 -- a year after he married his current wife, Melania.

Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, says the encounter happened sometime after that, the Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Trump´s longtime attorney Michael Cohen brokered the payment to the woman in October 2016 -- one month before the election -- under a deal that included a nondisclosure agreement, the sources told the newspaper.

"These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election," a White House official said.

During the presidential campaign, a videotape emerged of Trump boasting that he could grope women with impunity. Several women have accused the 71-year-old of sexual misconduct.

Trump has denied all of the claims as lies, and even suggested the taped comments were falsified. But former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush said he and seven others witnessed Trump making the lewd remarks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Exam shows Trump in ´excellent health´: White House

Exam shows Trump in ´excellent health´: White House

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump issues ultimatum to 'fix' Iran nuclear deal

Trump issues ultimatum to 'fix' Iran nuclear deal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Africa calls Trump racist after 'shithole' remark

Africa calls Trump racist after 'shithole' remark

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trump's Muslim aide hopeful for improvement in Pakistan-US relations

Trump's Muslim aide hopeful for improvement in Pakistan-US relations

 Updated 13 hours ago
India sends its 100th satellite into space to watch borders

India sends its 100th satellite into space to watch borders

 Updated 18 hours ago
Indian Supreme Court judges slam top court's administration

Indian Supreme Court judges slam top court's administration

Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Saudi state taking control of Binladin construction giant: sources

Saudi state taking control of Binladin construction giant: sources

 Updated 21 hours ago
‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

 Updated 24 hours ago
Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM