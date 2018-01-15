Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian troops martyr six youth in occupied Kashmir

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

SRINAGAR: At least six Kashmiris were martyred by Indian troops in Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service stated on Monday.

The youth were killed in a joint operation launched by the Indian army and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at Dulanja in Uri area of the district.

The Indian media reported that six people have been killed, and identified the youth as militants from Jaish-e-Mohammad who were attempting to cross the Line of Control into Indian Kashmir. 

On December 11, three people, including a woman, were martyred by the Indian troops in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

The brutal killings took place in a joint operation by Indian army, police and Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Younsu village of Handwara. Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid claimed that the three youth were killed in an encounter with the troops.

A woman, identified as Misra Bano, was also martyred in firing by the troops in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a freelance French journalist occupied Kashmir after he was found filming for a documentary.

Comiti Paul Edward was arrested late Sunday in the Kothibagh area of Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Ismael Parray informed.

