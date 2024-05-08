Robert F Kennedy Jr's brain was eaten by deadly worm — How's he alive?

Former Democrat thought he had tumour

Robert F Kennedy Jr was suffering from memory loss and brain fog. — Reuters

Independent presidential candidate and estranged Democrat Robert F Kennedy Jr revealed a shocking experience he faced in his life back in 2010 concerning his brain.

The scion of the Kennedy family said that his brain was eaten by a parasite as he was suffering from brain bog and memory loss, which sparked concerns about his brain tumour at that time.

According to the New York Times, the situation was revealed during divorce proceedings from his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy.

He maintained that his cognitive struggles about the situation had diminished his earning power, reported the publication.

Healthcare experts also discovered a dark spot on his brain scans, but later it was revealed that there was a dead parasite in his brain.

The 70-year-old said the spot "was caused by a worm that got into his brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

The outlet also added in its report that the former Democrat also suffered from mercury poisoning that may come from too much fish consumption.

The condition of mercury may cause neurological disturbance and memory issues.

Kennedy announced last year that he was running for the Oval Office independently after he could not gain enough support against President Joe Biden.

"Mr. Kennedy traveled extensively in Africa, South America, and Asia in his work as an environmental advocate, and in one of those locations contracted a parasite. The issue was resolved more than 10 years ago, and he is in robust physical and mental health," the campaign said.

"Questioning Mr. Kennedy’s health is a hilarious suggestion, given his competition."