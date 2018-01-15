Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

NAB files review petition against SC decision dismissing Hudaibiya case appeal

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Monday Jan 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed on Monday a review petition against the Supreme Court's judgment in the Hudaibia case. 

The apex court, on December 15, 2017, had dismissed NAB's appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against the Sharif family. 

The NAB, in its review petition, stated that the Supreme Court ruled on its appeal in three days, adding that a reinvestigation of the case cannot be stopped.

The petition also stated that the Supreme Court overlooked several materials provided by NAB.

In the review petition, spread over 25-30 pages, NAB has stated that it had decided, in a board meeting after April, 2017, to reopen the case on its own. 

Supreme Court dismisses NAB's appeal to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Three-member SC bench was hearing NAB's appeal against LHC decision to quash investigation of case

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in 2000 but quashed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

The three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, that dismissed the appeal last year issued a detailed verdict this year. 

In its detailed judgment, released on January 5, the bench noted that "the learned Judges of the High Court were justified to quash the Reference and once it was quashed the question of reinvestigation did not arise."

NAB abused legal process by keeping reference pending, rules SC in Hudaibiya case

The apex court released its detailed judgment today after a one-line order on Dec 15 dismissing NAB's appeal to reopen the case

In the detailed judgment, the bench further noted that the respondents were "denied due process". That "the legal process was abused, by keeping the Reference pending indefinitely and unreasonably." Also observing that the "respondents were denied the right to vindicate themselves".

The detailed judgment acknowledged "the manner in which Mr. Imranul Haq, the learned Special Prosecutor, conducted the case. Though the brief entrusted to him was difficult he remained stoic and tenaciously persevered."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

 Updated 57 minutes ago
NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

Updated an hour ago
Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Updated 2 hours ago
Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Punjab government, police not serious in Zainab rape, murder case: LHC CJ

Updated 2 hours ago
SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Senior US State Department official, foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Updated 4 hours ago
Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM