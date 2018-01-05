Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Web Desk

NAB abused legal process by keeping reference pending, rules SC in Hudaibiya case

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan released on Friday the detailed judgment of its decision rejecting the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to reopen the Hudaiybiya Paper Mills case. 

The apex court had on December 15 rejected NAB's appeal against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision ordering quashing of the case. 

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, upheld the LHC order quashing the NAB reference. 

The reference, which pertains to alleged money laundering by members of the Sharif family including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stems from a now-disowned confession by former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

In its detailed judgment, the bench noted that "the learned Judges of the High Court were justified to quash the Reference and once it was quashed the question of reinvestigation did not arise."

In the detailed judgment, the bench further noted that the respondents were "denied due process". That "the legal process was abused, by keeping the Reference pending indefinitely and unreasonably." Also observing that the "respondents were denied the right to vindicate themselves".

The detailed judgment acknowledged "the manner in which Mr. Imranul Haq, the learned Special Prosecutor, conducted the case. Though the brief entrusted to him was difficult he remained stoic and tenaciously persevered."

The Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in 2000 but quashed by the LHC in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

The detailed judgement is reproduced below: 





Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM