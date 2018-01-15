Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesperson Asad Mansoor surrenders to security forces

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Asad Mansoor, has surrendered to security forces, sources informed on Monday.



Sources said Mansoor surrendered voluntarily along with two associates in DI Khan and surrendered his weapons and documents.

The JuA, based in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.



Since 2014, when the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar first surfaced, it proved itself to be a lethal terrorist group, perpetrating some of the most brutal attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan had proscribed the organisation in 2016. The group has been involved in more than 100 terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

In July, Pakistan welcomed the United Nations Security Council decision to include JuA in the list of entities subject to travel bans, arms embargos and freezing of assets.

JuA chief Omar Khalid Khorasani was reported killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan in October last year.

The strike was conducted close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Paktia.

In April last year, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had announced that Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's splinter group JuA, had surrendered to the Pakistan Army.

Ehsan was previously the spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan but later joined the JuA.