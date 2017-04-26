Pakistan Army releases confessional video of former TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan

ISLAMABAD: A video statement of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has been released by the Pakistan Army in which the arrested militant confesses to his involvement in activities of the terrorist group.

The militant spokesman can be seen admitting the terrorist organisation's nexus with Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies and security forces in carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had announced the that Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesperson of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had surrendered to the Pakistan Army.

Ehsan was previously the spokesperson of the TTP but later joined Jamaat-ul-Ahrar splinter faction.

TTP 'misled people in the name of Islam'

"My name is Liaquat Ali alias Ehsanullah Ehsan and I am from Mohmand agency. I joined the TTP in 2008. I was a college student back then. I was also the spokesman for the TTP Mohmand agency chapter. After that, I became the central spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and later the spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar," Ehsan can be heard saying in the video statement.

"I have seen a lot in the nine years with the TTP. They recruited people by misleading them in the name of Islam, especially the youth, for their own gains," he says.

"They (TTP) themselves could not come up to the standards they advocated," he says.

"A particular group is extorting money from innocent Muslims, killing and kidnapping them. These people carry out bombings in public places, attack schools, colleges and universities. Islam does not teach us this."

کالعدم ٹی ٹی پی کے احسان اللہ احسان کا اعترافی بیان جاری Posted by Geo News Urdu on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

'Fazlullah was elected through lucky draw'

The former TTP and JuA spokesman also reveals details of a battle of succession that ensued between different terrorist leaders after the killing of former TTP chief Hakimullah Mehsud in late 2013.

"When the operation started in the tribal areas, the quest for power intensified in these people and everyone wanted to be the leader of the organisation."

Ehsanullah says that, after the killing of Hakimullah, the process of succession started in the organization and a sort of electoral campaign started. "During this time Omar Khalid Korasani, Khan Saeed Sajna, Mullah Fazlullah they were all a part of this. Everyone wanted to gain power so the shura decided that names would shortlisted through a lucky draw through which Mullah Fazullah was elected the leader."

"What can you expect from an organisation whose leader is elected through a lucky draw? And then the leader was a person of questionable character, who married his mentor's daughter by force and took her away."

0



0





