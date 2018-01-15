ATCs sentence two to 21 years each for possessing arms, explosives in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) in Karachi Monday sentenced two men to 21 years in prison each, after they were convicted of possessing illegal arms and explosives.



The ATC-II sentenced accused, Afroze alias Nakaam Guddu, for 21 years and imposed a fine worth Rs50,000 on him, a spokesman for the Pakistan Rangers Sindh said in a statement.

Guddu, who was apprehended in November 2015, was affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), it said.

The other accused, Shahabuddin, was also sentenced for 21 years along with a fine imposed on him worth Rs100,000 by ATC-XIII.

The statement added that Shahabuddin was arrested in March 2017.