world
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
REUTERS

Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

ATHENS: An earthquake that rattled Greece Monday night was felt in the capital Athens, a Reuters reporter said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the 4.3-magnitude quake struck 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of Athens.

Fire brigade officials said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake at 2024 GMT (0124 PST) was felt in central Athens and the suburbs.

Witnesses said it set off car alarms.

Gerassimos Papadopoulos — a researcher with the Athens Geodynamics Institute — told state TV ERT the epicentre was near Marathon, in southeastern Attica. The depth, he added, was between five and 10 kilometres.

The region has been active in recent days and the latest earthquake seems to be the peak of this activity, Papadopoulos said, without ruling out the possibility of another earthquake.

"Residents should remain calm," he said. "The data is in our favour."

Greece is prone to earthquakes. Most cause no serious damage, but a 5.9-magnitude quake near Athens in 1999 killed 143 people.

