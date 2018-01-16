Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Influenza claims two more lives in Multan, toll rises to 23

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

MULTAN: Two more patients died of seasonal influenza in Multan taking the death toll to 23, Geo News reported Tuesday.

A male patient and a female patient became the latest victim of the outbreak of seasonal influenza in the city. 

The outbreak has become a cause of concern among the authorities.

More than 70 cases have been reported in Multan and adjoining areas so far, with the virus spreading to nearby towns and cities as well, according to sources. 

It was also reported that five doctors of Multan's Nishtar Hospital have also tested positive for influenza.

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

Two more patients have died due to influenza

Moreover, there continues to be a steady increase in the number of people diagnosed with the disease.

The citizens have also raised concerns pertaining to no facility for free-of-cost tests and vaccines for influenza patients at Nishtar Hospital, according to sources.

A citizen shared that a private laboratory charges Rs2,500 to Rs4,000 for the test, adding that the vaccine is available for Rs400 to Rs1,000.

Moreover, the virus is also spreading in Bahawalpur, where a 52-year-old became the latest victim of influenza taking the death toll to four up till now.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaigns regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing.

Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

